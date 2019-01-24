Kristin Chenoweth Leads the Pack in Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl 2019 Commercial

Kristin Chenoweth may be a Tony and Emmy award-winner, but she said her father was most impressed by her upcoming Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl ad.

“He said, ‘Okay, you might have a Tony and Emmy and all those, but you’ve made it now. You have to say yes,” the Broadway star told PEOPLE of her dad’s reaction after she told him about the gig. “I wanted to say yes, anyway, because I am from Oklahoma and, obviously, sports is a big deal down there.”

The 30-second ad will run during the second quarter of the Super Bowl LIII broadcast; Chenoweth will be the first female lead in an Avocados From Mexico commercial.

“It seemed like a no-brainer for me to say yes,” she said. “I’ve been watching their ads, I guess this is the fifth year now. They’re really clever.”

What really hooked the Wicked actress, however, was when she heard dogs would be involved in the spot. “I thought, well stop, this is perfect for me,” she said. “Not only am I [the] size of a child, at 4’11”, but I guess that’s why I love their concept with the dog. I like to have fun and I’m an animal freak.”

In a teaser clip from the ad, which you can watch here, Chenoweth is seen standing alongside three dogs in a museum gazing at a piece of artwork showing people playing poker with a bowl of guacamole at the center of the table.

“It’s true, humans would do anything for Avocados From Mexico,” she says to the dogs. “No judgement. It was the ’80s.”

Chenoweth will most likely be watching the game with friends and family when her ad airs — while eating a big bowl of chips and guac, of course.

“I may or may not have an alcohol beverage, too,” she told PEOPLE.

Other Super Bowl commercials teased thus far are ones from Doritos (starring Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys), Planters Peanuts (starring Alex Rodriguez) and Pepsi (starring Cardi B).

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has also generated quite a bit of buzz, with performers Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi signed on to entertain the millions watching at home and the thousands watching live in Atlanta. Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem before kickoff.

Super Bowl LIII will air live on CBS from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, Feb. 3.