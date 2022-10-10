Krispy Kreme Scares up New Doughnut Collection Alongside Halloween Deals

Krispy Kreme is scaring up new doughnuts and deals! This October, the iconic doughnut chain is getting in on the fun of the season by transforming into Krispy Skreme. In honor of Halloween and all things spooky, Krispy Kreme has officially scared up the new Haunted House doughnut collection, a collection of four all-new doughnuts that are scaring up frights at locations nationwide alongside a list of new awesome deals!

Krispy Skreme's new Haunted House collection features a spooky family of new Halloween-inspired doughnuts that begins with the Spooky Spider Doughnut, an Original Glazed Doughnut that is dipped in in chocolate icing and topped with cookie pieces, an icing spider web, and a spider sugar piece. If that isn't scary enough, dare to bite into he Scaredy Cat Doughnut, a shell doughnut filled with Kreme that is dipped in purple icing and decorated with green buttercream and chocolate icing, and topped with a cat chocolate piece. Making sure there are plenty of treats to balance out the scares this Halloween season, Krispy Skreme also boasts the Boo Batter Doughnut, which is a shell doughnut filled with cake batter, topped with neon green icing, spooky sugar sprinkles, buttercream and a ghost sugar piece. The fourth and final doughnut of the collection, the Neon Orange Sprinkle Doughnut, takes an Original Glazed doughnut and decorates it with neon orange icing before topping it with a Halloween sprinkle blend.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

"A Krispy Skreme Halloween is more about sharing than scaring, and with Scary Sharies each Saturday we make it easy to 'boo' a neighbor with the best treat going," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Skreme said in a press release. "And when fans open the door on our haunted house custom box, they'll 'skreme' with delight at all-new doughnuts that are perfect for celebrating everything that's sweet about Halloween."

The new Haunted House doughnut collection is now available at participating Krispy Skreme locations nationwide. However, given that this is just a limited edition, guests may want to act fast before the collection disappears. Krispy Skreme is also offering a new Freaky Frozen Chiller, featuring green apple and wild grape flavors with green apple drizzle.

New doughnut are far from the only treats Krispy Skreme is handing out this October. The beloved chain will also have a number of awesome deals throughout the month, including "Saturday Scary Sharies." Every Saturday beginning Oct. 15 through Halloween, guests can grab a $2 Original Glazed dozen when they purchase any dozen to "boo" friends and neighbors. Then on Halloween, guests who visit a Krispy Skreme shop dressed in a Halloween costume will get one free doughnut of their choice.