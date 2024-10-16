Prime Video Brings Scares This Halloween Season With Collection of Horror Movies and Series

Prime Video is serving up scares this Halloween season. As the streamer stocks plenty of titles throughout October 2024, it is also delivering plenty of options for subscribers searching for the next title for their Halloween movie marathon. The streamer is currently home to an expansive Halloween collection page featuring a mix of gory classics and not-so-scary gems perfect for the season.

Prime Video’s 2024 Halloween lineup promises plenty of thrills, including some recent hits like Longlegs, Barbarian, The Black Phone, Late Night with the Devil, and more. The collection also boasts a long-list of A24 films, such as Talk to Me and MaXXXine, the final installment in Ti West’s X trilogy. Prime Video has no shortage of classics, though, offering up everything from 1931’s Dracula to 1941’s The Wolf Man, Nosferatu, and more. Family-friendly options like Hocus Pocus, Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Scooby-Doo Where Are You! are also available on Prime Video, with other Halloween-perfect streaming options including Totally Killer, Lisa Frankenstein, Terrifier and Terrifier 2, I Know What You did Last Summer, Friday the 13th, The Conjuring, and more

Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Keep scrolling to see highlights from Prime Video’s Halloween lineup.

Amazon Originals and Exclusives

Totally Killer (Amazon Original)

Lisa Frankenstein (Included with Prime)

Fallout (Amazon Original)

House of Spoils (Amazon Original)

Killer Cakes (Amazon Original)

The Horror of Delores Roach (Included with Prime)

Scream Season

Longlegs (Available to rent or buy)

Haunt (Included with Prime)

The Ring (Available with an add-on subscription to AMC+, rent or buy)

Oddity (Available with an add-on subscription to AMC+, rent or buy)

Jeepers Creepers (Available with an add-on subscription to AMC+)

Barbarian (Included with Prime)

Late Night with the Devil (Available with add-on subscription, rent or buy)

The Black Phone (Available to rent or buy)

The Witch (Included with Prime)

Talk to Me (Available with an add-on subscription to Paramount+, rent or buy)

Slasher and Gore

Terrifier (Included with Prime)

Terrifier 2 (Included with Prime)

I Know What You did Last Summer (Included with Prime)

Final Destination 3 (Available to rent or buy)

Scream 2 (Available with an add-on subscription to Max, rent or buy)

Friday the 13th (Available with an add-on subscription to AMC+, rent or buy)

Prom Night (Included with Prime)

Halloween Ends (Available with an add-on subscription to Starz, rent or buy)

Hell House (Included with Prime)

V/H/S (Included with Prime)

Child’s Play (Included with Prime)

Halloween Family Favorites

Goosebumps (Available to rent or buy)

Coraline (Available to rent or buy)

Scooby-Doo Where Are You! (Available to rent or buy)

Tales from the Cryptkeeper (Included with Prime)

Don’t Look Under the Bed (Available to rent or buy)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Available for free with ads on Freevee)

Hocus Pocus (Available to rent or buy)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Available to rent or buy)

Throwback Monsters

13 Nights of Elvira (Included with Prime)

The Thing (Included with Prime)

An American Werewolf in London (Included with Prime)

Dracula (1931) (Included with Prime)

Nosferatu (Included with Prime)

Christine (Available with an add-on subscription to AMC+, rent or buy)

The Wolf Man (1941) (Included with Prime)

Frankenstein (Available to rent or buy)

Night of the Living Dead (Available with an add-on subscription to AMC+, rent or buy)

Cursed Awakenings

House of Spoils (Included with Prime)

American Horror Story: Asylum (Included with Prime)

Rosemary’s Baby (Included with Prime)

Children of the Corn (Included with Prime)

The Conjuring (Available with an add-on subscription to Max, rent or buy)

Drag Me to Hell (Included with Prime)

The Exorcist: Believer (Included with Prime)

Evil Dead Rise (Available with an add-on subscription to Max, rent or buy)

Lurking in the Deep

Night Swim (Included with Prime)

The Shallows (Available with an add-on subscription to Starz, rent or buy)

Jaws (Available to rent or buy)

Deep Blue Sea (Available to rent or buy)

Shark Bait (Included with Prime)

Witchcraft Wonders

Hocus Pocus (Available to rent or buy)

Charmed (Included with Prime)

Bewitched (Available for free with ads on Freevee)

Just Add Magic (Included with Prime)

Penny Dreadful (Available with an add-on subscription to Paramount+ or buy)