Krispy Kreme Giving Out Free Doughnuts on Election Day

Krispy Kreme is offering up free doughnuts as an Election Day pick-me-up on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

As Americans cast their vote and volunteer at the polls, Krispy Kreme will be handing out its iconic original glazed doughnuts for free at participating shops across the U.S. (limit one per guest).

“Participating in our democracy should be celebrated! So, we’re happy to sweeten everyone’s day with free Original Glazed doughnuts on Election Day,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

As an extra treat, Krispy Kreme is also handing out “I Voted” stickers at participating locations while supplies last, “especially for those who voted early and want a fresh sticker along with their fresh doughnut.”

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only business offering up special Election Day discounts and freebies. Uber Eats has a special discount for late-night orders from people who are staying up to watch election results roll in. Get 25% off on election night orders, from 6 p.m. local time Tuesday, Nov. 5, until 7 a.m. local time Wednesday, Nov. 6, up to $15 off and with a $25 minimum order.

Grubhub’s Gold Days of Grubhub+ celebration is also in place on Election Day, running through Sunday, Nov. 10, and bringing with it a number of discounts for members. Get 30% off Starbucks delivery orders of $20 or more, up to $9 off, or get a free Wendy’s Baconator with an order of at least $25.

KFC fans can get $7 off of their delivery order of more than $25, while Shake Shack fans can get a free SmokeShack cheeseburger with a minimum order of $25. Get 25% off of your Arby’s order of $25 or more, up to $7 off, or get a free ExtraMostBestest Pizza from Little Caesars with an order of at least $25.

Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft are also offering discounts to help people get to the polls and cast their votes on Election Day. Uber is offering 50% off a ride to your polling place (up to $10 off) by clicking the “Go Vote” tile in the Uber app. Meanwhile, Lyft is offering 50% off your ride to the polls using the code VOTE24 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time (up to $10 savings). That discount can be used on a rideshare, bikeshare, or scooter ride.