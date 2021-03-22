Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts Every Day to Vaccinated Customers

✖

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts every day to those who have received the COVD-19 vaccine. The corporation announced the exciting news via Twitter saying all their customers have to do is show up with their vaccine cared and they'll received one free glazed doughnut. "We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021," the company wrote on the social media outlet before adding a link with more information.

They continued to add in the comment section that the offer is only valid in the United States locations. Several have already received the vaccine, including a number of celebrities who have celebrated their moment online, including Dolly Parton. The country music legend helped fund the Moderna vaccine — which has been shown to have a 94.5% efficacy — by donating one million dollars. She announced the news in April 2020 that she was funding the vaccine and was confirmed in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Parton funded the vaccine trials via the Vanderbilt University Medical Center which played a key role in the development of the vaccine. When the 75-year-old took to social media to share a photo of her receiving the vaccine and captioned the image with, "Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine." Naturally, fans flooded the comment section with their love and support for the singer.

"More reasons why she deserves a statue and a Presidential medal of freedom. Hell, I'd vote for her if she ever ran for office, she's got her head on straighter than anyone in charge now," one person wrote. Someone else commented, "As an immunized, I just want to say I always appreciate when someone plans ahead and wears the perfect shirt like this," referring to Parton's shirt having a perfect cut-out in the exact spot of where the shot was given. Several others applauded Parton and praised her for sharing the moment with them online as it encouraged others.