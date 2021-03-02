Dolly Parton Receives COVID-19 Vaccine After Helping Fund Research

✖

Dolly Parton has received the COVID-19 vaccine and decided to share the news with her followers. The country music legend took to Twitter to show her fans the moment she got the shot. In the photo, Parton is wearing a purple mask with what looks like a navy blue top, and the photo was taken just before she was injected with the vaccine. "Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine," Parton hilariously captioned the photo, considering she dished out a lot of her own money to fund the vaccine.

Although her post did come with some dismay attached, it was pretty well-received by fans. One person said, "More reasons why she deserves a statue and a Presidential medal of freedom. Hell, I'd vote for her if she ever ran for office, she's got her head on straighter than anyone in charge now." Someone else commented on the shirt she chose to wear, which allowed just enough space for her to receive the shot without having to roll her sleeve up or down. "As an immunized, I just want to say I always appreciate when someone plans ahead and wears the perfect shirt like this," the Twitter user shared.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/JMPQb6zJWd — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Just under a year ago, in April, Parton announced that she would be dishing out a huge chunk of her own money to help fund the Moderna vaccine — which has been shown to have a 94.5% efficacy. Parton's funding of the vaccine was confirmed in the New England Journal of Medicine, which noted in the "Funding Disclosure" section that the vaccine was in part funded by the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund. She funded the vaccine trials via the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which played a key role in the development of a vaccine.

"My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who's been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure," she wrote. "I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations." Abumrad is the father to Jad Abumrad who hosts the popular podcast Dolly Parton's America. Since making the announcement, Parton fans have sung her praises, gushing over the fact that she's helping everyone see the light at the end of the tunnel.