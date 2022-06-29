Krispy Kreme Introduces New Doughnut Collection, Free Doughnut Giveaway for July 4th

Outdoor grilling of foods like hot dogs and burgers may be an iconic July 4th meal, but this Independence Day you may want to add a new patriotic food to the lineup – doughnuts. In celebration of our nation's independence, Krispy Kreme has rolled out an all-new patriotic doughnut line, with the new I Heart America collection now available nationwide with a sweet new free doughnut deal!

Decked out with stars, stripes, and sprinkles, the I Heart America collection features four all-new doughnuts. First in the collection is the new Soaring Firework Heart, a heart-shaped doughnut filled with Strawberries & Kreme, dipped in red icing, and decorated with an icing drizzle and star sugar piece. The new Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart is similar, as it is a heart-shaped doughnut that t filled with Cookies & Kreme, dipped in white icing, and topped with cookie and icing drizzles. Also a heart-shaped doughnut, the Stars & Stripes Heart is filled with Kreme, dipped in white icing and decorated like a flag with a red icing drizzle, and a star sprinkle blend. The final donut, the Star Spangled Sprinkle, takes an Original Glazed doughnut and dips it in blue icing before topping it with red and white star sprinkles.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

Fans wanting to show their patriotism with through their pastries will need to act fast. Just like past doughnut collections, the new I Heart America collection isn't here to stay. The collection rolled out on June 4 and is here to stay for a limited time only at participating shops across the U.S. the doughnut are available individually and in a limited edition Fourth of July themed box.

The new doughnut collection is not the only way Krispy Kreme is celebrating this holiday weekend. The iconic doughnut chain is also giving guests the chance to score a free doughnut of their choice. To score the deal, guests simply need to show up to their local Krispy Kreme wearing red, white, and blue from June 27 through July 4. During this same period, Krispy Kreme is offering another deal – BOGO Original Glazed Dozen. From June 2 though July 4, guests can enjoy a free Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

In addition to the July 4th deals, Krispy Kreme also recently brought back its "Sweet New Deal" offer, in which guests can sample a free hot, fresh iconic Original Glazed doughnut daily through Labor Day when the Hot Light is on. The doughnut chain is also continuing its "Beat the Pump" promotion through Aug. 31, in which it sets the price for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts each Wednesday based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline.