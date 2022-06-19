Krispy Kreme Delivers Summer Vibes With New Doughnuts But There's a Catch

Krispy Kreme has introduced its new "Pick of the Patch," four berry-based doughnuts collection — the catch is they are only available from Friday to Sunday. According to a press release, Krispy Kreme is selling Pick of the Patch doughnuts for a limited time at participating stores across the country, which started June 6: Mixed Berry Cobbler, topped with Mixed Berry Cobber filling and crumbled shortbread and dusted with powdered sugar and brown sugar icing; Blueberry Cheesecake, a blueberry cheesecake doughnut topped with blueberry icing and shortbread crumbles; Strawberry Shortcake, a glazed Sour Cream Cake doughnut covered with strawberry filling, topped with shortbread crumbles, vanilla buttercream, and a strawberry drizzle; Mixed Berry Glazed: a light, fluffy doughnut covered in mixed berry glaze.

"We were inspired by farmer's markets, fruit stands, and berry patches when we created our new Pick of the Patch doughnuts," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in the release. "These doughnuts are fresh off the line and will make your summer sweeter."

Throughout June, consumers can purchase the Mixed Berry Cobbler, Blueberry Cheesecake, and Strawberry Cheesecake doughnuts individually or in a Berry Lover's Dozen. Since June 10, fans can buy the Mixed Berry Glaze doughnut individually and by the dozen on Fridays and Sundays.

Starting June 3, which happens to be National Doughnut Day, the company is giving away free original glazed doughnuts every day until Labor Day. A second catch – the hot doughnuts light must be on to receive the free sweet snack.

According to an official press release, Krispy Kreme recently announced that they would be handing out free Original Glazed doughnuts during Hot Light hours throughout the summer, along with Beat the Pump dozen donuts every Wednesday until Labor Day.

The campaign aims to provide consumers "a bit of everyday joy for guests and a chance to share with others." From now through Labor Day, Krispy Kreme will offer a free Original Glazed doughnut at all stores with a Hot Light. No purchase is necessary.

From June 8 through August 31, Krispy Kreme is running its "Beat the Pump" promotion, in which the price of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts will be determined by the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline."With inflation on gas prices and everything else showing no signs of easing, we hope to brighten everyone's day every day with our Sweet New Deal, whether it's stopping by to grab a free hot, fresh Original Glazed doughnut for yourself or picking up a dozen on Wednesdays for the same price as a gallon of gas," said Skena.

Promotions are only available while supplies last. They are also unavailable for online ordering, delivery, or drive-through. With the Krispy Kreme app, users can receive push notifications when the lights are on at their location of choice. Find out more about Krispy Kreme's Pick of the Patch Collection here.