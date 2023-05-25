Krispy Kreme Giving Away a Dozen Free Donuts This Week: How to Get Them

Krispy Kreme lovers ran to the nearest donut shop for their free pastry, but it's only for the recent grads. For the fourth consecutive year, the popular donut chain is giving away tasty treats to celebrate 2023 graduates for their hard work and accomplishments. On May 24, high school and college seniors decked out in their class of 2023 apparel and scored a dozen original glazed donuts from the bakery chain. No purchase was necessary for the sweet gift. Graduates could be dressed in a school T-shirt or a full graduation cap and gown. Those dressed in their academic garb can earn their baked goods in a special "dough-ploma-wrapped box," PEOPLE reports, per a release. Krispy Kreme originally introduced the sweet gesture amid the 2020 coronavirus pandemic when students were unable to have their traditional graduations. It was such a big hit that they continued the tradition.

"We haven't forgotten that the lives of this year's graduates were heavily impacted by the pandemic. We are thrilled to celebrate their perseverance and spirit the best way we know how: free Original Glazed doughnuts," Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.

Previous promos for graduates also included a Senior Day Dozen pack, which were specifically for grads. The pack included glazed and filled donuts, and original glazed donuts. But this year, Krispy Kreme opted to distribute just their traditional glaze.

Grads and other students have other perks with Krispy Kreme. A TikTok post revealed that some locations provide free donuts for students who receive As on their report cards. Students will be given one free donut for each A, with a max of six donuts.

TikTok user @jordan_the_stallion8 shared the news in a video in February 2023. "Working at Krispy Kreme I found out that we give free donuts to anybody who has 'A's on their report card," The video has been viewed over 3 million times.