How to Get Free Coffee at Krispy Kreme on National Coffee Day

Krispy Kreme may be known for its delicious fresh, glazed, yeast-raised doughnuts, but on Friday, the chain is celebrating something else: coffee. To mark National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29, the iconic doughnut chain is giving guests the chance to pair their doughnut of choice with the piping hot beverage, Krispy Kreme giving away a free medium hot or iced coffee.

Available in-shop and drive-thru at participating shops nationwide, as well as order online for pickup or delivery on krispykreme.com or Krispy Kreme's mobile app, scoring the deal is easy. Simply head to your local Krispy Kreme and grab your free coffee, no purchase necessary. The deal can be used on espresso-based lattes or drip coffees from Krispy Kreme's recently-introduced beverage line of more than 24 hot, frozen, and iced coffees. Launched earlier this month, the line feature new, smoother blends and richer roasts, as well as oat milk. The new medium roast brewed coffee is made with responsibly sourced Arabica beans and features "adjusted roast levels of espresso." The comprehensive relaunch of Krispy Kreme's beverage program also includes upgraded equipment and team member training to standardize drink consistency.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

"Krispy Kreme fans expect an awesome doughnut experience that exceeds their expectations. It's time we delivered coffee worthy of pairing with our iconic doughnuts," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said of the relaunch. "With richer roasts, better beans and exceptional taste, we're excited for our fans to try these new coffees."

To make National Coffee Day even sweeter, the chain is also offering guests a $2 Original Glazed Dozen with the purchase of any dozen. That offer is also available in-shop and drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S., and available to order online for pickup or delivery on krispykreme.com or Krispy Kreme's mobile app.

Krispy Kreme isn't the only place brewing up deals to celebrate National Coffee Day. On Friday, Dunkin' Rewards members headed to their local Dunkin' can grab a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase. Customers can also score a free medium hot or iced coffee every Monday in September and October as part of the chain's "Free Coffee Mondays." Caribou Coffee, meanwhile, is offering Caribou Perks members exclusive offers all week long, including a medium espresso shaker for just $3 on National Coffee Day. Over at Circle K, customers can grab one free cup of coffee when they use the Circle K app.