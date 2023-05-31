Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' Giving Away Free Donuts for National Donut Day

June just got a little bit sweeter for donut lovers. Two beloved fast-food chains, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin', are set to mark National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 by handing out free donuts to guests.

At Krispy Kreme, the sweet celebrations will include two National Donut Day offerings. Guests headed to their local Krispy Kreme will not only be able to scare a free donut of choice, no purchase necessary, but will also be able to also enjoy $2 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen. Among the free donuts available are Krispy Kreme's "Fan Favs," four recently returned popular flavors: the Banana Pudding Doughnut, Chocolate Kreme Pie Doughnut, Key Lime Pie Doughnut and Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut.

"Our fans look forward to celebrating National Doughnut Day every year with family, friends and co-workers, and they really enjoy getting their favorite doughnut – any doughnut – for free!" Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. "We look forward to a sweet celebration with everyone Friday at Krispy Kreme shops throughout the country."

Krispy Kreme isn't alone in the celebrations, though, as Dunkin' will also be taking part. After some Dunkin' lovers missed out on the annual offering last year, leading to plenty of comments on social media, the chain said it is "sounding the alarm, urging donut fans across America to set their alerts and turn on notifications for the ultimate donut day of the year." On Friday, Dunkin' guests can grab a free classic donut of their choice with any beverage purchase. Donut options include the glazed donut, the irresistible creamy Boston Kreme, and the Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, among others. The donuts can be paired with any of Dunkin's beverage options, such as the Butter Pecan Iced Coffee or Cold Brew.

"Friends don't let friends miss out on free donuts," ill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin', said. "This June, we're rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO for good. So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!"

Both Krispy Kreme and Dunkin's free donut offers are only available Friday, June 2, National Donut Day. The annual celebration of the delicious pastry falls on the first Friday of June of each year.