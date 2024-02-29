Chipotle, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' Offering Deals for Leap Day

February's extra day brings with it some exciting food promotions. On Feb. 29, many chain restaurants are offering customers free or discounted meals as a way to celebrate Leap Day, including popular eateries Dunkin, Krispy Kreme and Chipotle. Here's a list of some of the places participating:

Burger King

Until March 1, customers can enjoy a complimentary Whopper or Impossible Whopper. For the promotion to be valid, a purchase of $3 or more is required, and orders must be placed through the BK app or on bk.com.

Additionally, on Feb. 29, members of Burger King's rewards program Royal Perks can receive four times the points (aka Crowns) on orders placed online or in-app. The promotion is valid only at participating Burger King restaurants.

Chipotle

When ordering online or via the app, Chipotle rewards members can take advantage of a free side or topping of guacamole with the purchase of an entrée when they use the promotional code EXTRA24 when placing an order.

Dunkin'

If you're a Dunkin' fan, then you will be able to receive a $2 medium cinnamon vanilla coffee when you order on Feb. 29. This deal is only available to rewards members who order through the Dunkin' app.

Krispy Kreme

As part of their celebration of Feb. 29, the donut chain announced that it would offer a dozen glazed donuts for only $2.29 when purchased with a dozen regular-priced donuts. On Feb. 29, any customers celebrating their birthdays can provide proof and receive a dozen glazed donuts for free, with no purchase required.

Long John Silver's

A leap day offer is available at Long John Silver's through Feb. 29. The online exclusive provides customers with a free piece of fish or chicken with any order of $5 or more.

Marco's Pizza

From now until March 3, you will be able to score 29% off all pizzas. Simply enter the code LEAP29 at checkout to get this deal.

Noodles & Company

Members of the Noodles & Company rewards program will receive 29% off orders of $29 or more on Feb. 29.

Potbelly

Members of Potbelly Perks will receive a free cookie with every entrée they purchase (sandwiches of all sizes, salads, bowls of soup, macaroni and chili). If you have just signed up for Potbelly Perks, you can still take advantage of this offer on Feb. 29 in restaurants or on the Potbelly app/website.

Smoothie King

The restaurant's app allows customers to enjoy a smoothie for a discount of 29% when they spend at least $15 on their order.

Taco Bell

Get a $2.29 Crunchwrap when you order through the Taco Bell app on Feb. 29.

Wendy's

In honor of Leap Day, Wendy's will be offering guests free Cinnabon Pull-Aparts at participating Wendy's restaurants during breakfast hours. Guests can order in person, online, or through the app to take advantage of this offer.