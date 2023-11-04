M&M's Launch New Flavor for the Holidays

Mars has released a new flavor of M&M's for the holidays. They feature vanilla white chocolate surrounded by brown, white, and vanilla caramel shells. "Whether served by themselves or baked into your favorite holiday cookies and desserts, this iconic candy adds seasonal fun to everything," the company's website says. "Add a dash of color to candy dishes for guests to enjoy at holiday parties. You can also use M&M's Holiday White Chocolate Candy in Christmas party goodie bags."

In addition to the new treat, the company is also bringing back its classic mint chocolate Christmas candy that is made with milk chocolate and peppermint flavors. Its crunchy candy shells have vibrant red, white, and green colors to celebrate the season. The two products are already available at M&M's stores, at major retailers nationwide, as well as on MMS.com.

Despite the spooky holiday, the chocolate brand has been in a festive spirit since Halloween. The brand partnered with GoPuff to help distribute free M&Ms to homes on Halloween night as part of its holiday promotion. "We're doing everything we can to inspire more moments of everyday happiness this season," Tim LeBel, president of sales and "Chief Halloween Officer" at Mars Wrigley, said in a press release about the special partnership.

As part of its Flavor of the Month, Baskin-Robbins has also released a "Thanksgiving ice cream." The treat is an homage to almost every classic Thanksgiving dish. With cranberry sauce swirls and honey cornbread pieces, this "Turkey Day Fixins" flavor combines sweet potato and autumn spice ice creams.

As part of the holiday season, Starbucks introduced an iced gingerbread oat milk chai beverage. This drink is made with oat milk and black tea mixed with cinnamon and warming spices and has an iced gingerbread flavor. In addition, there will be gingerbread lattes, gingerbread loaf, and Oleato gingerbread oat milk lattes available at select locations by the coffee chain.

As with M&M's, Starbucks returned some of its most popular seasonal drinks, such as the peppermint mocha, chestnut praline latte, caramel brulée latte, and the iced sugar cookie almond milk latte.

As part of the holiday season, Wendy's will also be bringing back the peppermint Frosty starting Nov. 14. According to the press release, the cool winter dessert will feature "bursts of refreshing peppermint" in each bite.