Krispy Kreme Adds New Doughnut to Menu for One Day Only

Artemis 1 isn't the only thing launching on Monday. As NASA prepares for its unscrewed mission journey around the moon, Krispy Kreme is celebrating the Artemis 1 mission lift-off with the launch of the new Artemis Moon Doughnut, a delicious new treat that will only be available for one day only.

The new Artemis Moon Doughnut begins with a Cheesecake Kreme flavored filled doughnut that is then dipped in Cookies 'n KREME Icing. It is finished with a swirl of cookie pieces, giving the special edition treat an uncanny resemblance to the moon, where NASA is setting its sights for the first time in 50 years. According to Krispy Kreme, the Artemis Moon Doughnut is meant to "celebrate the Artemis I mission and the incredible team behind." Fans will have to act fast to get it, though. While Krispy Kreme is known for introducing limited-time only doughnut collections, those collections typically stick around for a few weeks. The new Artemis Moon Doughnut, however, will only be available for a single day only on Monday, Aug. 29, or launch day.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

"The Artemis I mission is a proud moment, and we are in awe of the amazing Americans behind the world's most powerful rocket. So, we created these delicious doughnuts to enjoy while you watch the launch," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. "The Orion spacecraft atop the rocket will stay in space longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking to a space station, but our Artemis Moon Doughnut will be available only Monday, so start the countdown and don't miss it!"

Set to launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Artemis 1 mission will send the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion capsule on a more than month-long journey around the moon. The uncrewed launch will mark the debut of the most powerful rocket ever assembled and also mark the first step of the Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon by its third mission in 2025 and eventually land them on Mars.

The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. ET, with the rocket set to launch anytime between then and 10:33 a.m. ET. Space fans can follow along with launch day updates via NASA's socials. They can also celebrate the history-making event with the new Artemis Moon Doughnut, which is now available nationwide at participating Krispy Kreme locations on Monday only.