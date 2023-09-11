Little Debbie Launches 4 Limited-Edition Ice Cream Flavors

Little Debbie fans are in for a treat. Those with a sweet tooth may be familiar with Oatmeal Cream Pies, Swiss Rolls, and Nutty Bars. The delicious flavors of those cellophane-wrapped pastries now come in pint form in the freezer aisle after the snack cake brand teamed up with Hudsonville Ice Cream to release a line of ice cream flavors inspired by the delicious treats, and now, four new limited-edition Little Debbie ice creams are available.

Four all-new flavors – Apple Fruit Pies, Chocolate Chip Creme Pies, Turtle Brownies, and Pumpkin Delights -began hitting the frozen section at Walmart stores on Sept. 2, with prices ranging from $2.74 to $3.99. The new Apple Fruit Pies ice cream features cinnamon vanilla ice cream swirled with apple pie filling and pie crumbs, while the Chocolate Chip Cream Pies flavor boasts vanilla creme-flavored ice cream with chocolate chip cookie pieces. The new Turtle Brownies flavor serves up brownie batter-flavored ice cream with brownie dough, crushed peanuts, and a caramel swirl. Last but certainly not least, the Pumpkin Delights ice cream features pumpkin-flavored ice cream with a spiced cookie swirl.

"Fall is just around the corner, and Hudsonville and Little Debbie are thrilled to jump on the seasonal flavor craze with these four popular snack cakes-inspired ice creams," Rob Heider, chief marketing officer at Hudsonville Ice Cream, said. "Hudsonville is proud of our thriving relationship with Little Debbie and we're thrilled to be featured in all Walmart locations across the nation. We strive to create accessible products at a good value that are made with real ice cream and quality ingredients."

The new ice cream flavors are limited-edition selections. They began rolling out exclusively to Walmart earlier this month, but there is no word as to when they will disappear. They carry a retail price ranging from $2.74 to $3.99.

The pints mark just the latest collaboration between the two brands. Hudsonville Ice Cream first partnered with Little Debbie in 2022, bringing fans a lineup of seven collaborative flavors inspired the beloved snack – Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Honey Buns, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls, and Nutty Bars. In the more than a year since, the lineup has grown to include Birthday Cakes, Fudge Rounds, Star Crunch, Unicorn Cakes, and the four new flavors.