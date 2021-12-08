Krispy Kreme Giving out Dozen Glazed Donuts for Just $1 This Weekend

Krispy Kreme is in the spirit of giving this holiday season. This weekend, the beloved doughnut chain will be making the holidays even sweeter with the return of its annual Day of the Dozens event. Set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 12, the Day of the Dozens sees Krispy Kreme handing out a dozen iconic Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1.

“Day of the Dozens has become a favorite holiday treat for Krispy Kreme fans because getting a second dozen for $1 means there is plenty to share with family and friends,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. Taking part in the annual event is easy. Customers simply must purchase any dozen at regular price to receive a dozen iconic Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1. The deal, limited to two per customer at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide, is available via takeout, drive-thru or in shops.

Krispy Kreme fans can even score the Day of the Dozens deal by ordering a dozen doughnuts from the chain’s winter-themed collection. Introduced in late November, the Let It Snow collection allows fans to “experience the joy of the season with an assist from Santa and some snowy friends” via five new doughnuts – Poppy Penguin Doughnut, Snowman Smile Doughnut, Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut, Santa Belly Doughnut, and Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut.

A returning fan-favorite, the Santa Belly Doughnut is filled with Chocolate Kreme, dipped in red icing, and decorated like Santa with icing and a belt fondant piece. The Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a holiday sprinkle blend – is also a returning favorite. New on the holiday menu, the Poppy Penguin Doughnut is filled with Original Kreme, dipped in icing and blue sanding sugar, and decorated with Kreme and a penguin fondant piece. The new Snowman Smile Doughnut features an Original Glazed Doughnut that is dipped in white icing and decorated like a snowman with icing and a fondant piece. Also an Original Glazed Doughnut, the Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut is dipped in blue icing and topped with a snowflake sprinkle blend.

Of the Let It Snow lineup, Skena said, “There’s nothing like the season’s first snow to say the holiday season is here! This year, we’re tapping into the anticipation of wintry, holiday fun with our snowy holiday collection.” The Let It Snow holiday collection is a limited-time offering set to disappear following the holiday season. Krispy Kreme customers can order some of the Let It Snow collection as part of a dozen of doughnuts on Sunday to score a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1 with the Day of the Dozens event.