Krispy Kreme is changing its name just in time for Halloween! With spooky season now in full swing, the beloved doughnut change has come under a spell, transforming Krispy Kreme into Krispy Skreme for the month of October! The name change, which also comes with a slight change to the Krispy Kreme logo, is part of the chain’s larger Halloween promotion, which includes the introduction of four new Halloween-inspired doughnuts.

Up first in the line of new treats is the Abra Cat Dabra Doughnut, an Original Glazed doughnut that is dipped in chocolate icing and black sanding sugar and decorated like a cat with icing and sugar fondant eyes. Customers will also be able to sink their teeth into Spooky Sprinkle Doughnut. Similar to the Abra Cat Dabra Doughnut, this treat begins with an Original Glazed doughnut, which is then dipped in orange icing and topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend.

Krispy Skreme’s Halloween doughnut lineup also includes two options perfect for chocolate lovers. The Enchanted Cauldron Doughnut begins with a Glazed Chocolate Cake doughnut, which is then topped with Kreme. To really give the treat a Halloween-perfect look, the doughnut decorated like a cauldron with sprinkles and a pretzel witch’s “broomstick.”The final doughnut in the lineup is the Bewitched Broomstick Doughnut, which is an unglazed shell doughnut that is dipped in purple icing and decorated with an icing swirl and gold stars. It is finished with green buttercream and a pretzel stick “broomstick.”All four doughnuts made their way to Krispy Kreme locations nationwide on Monday, Oct. 11 and will continue enchanting participating shops for a limited time only.

“We all deserve an incredibly great Halloween this year. So, we’re turning into Krispy Skreme for the month and scaring up some amazing Halloween doughnuts along with some spooky good deals,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Skreme, said in a press release. “Help us have fun too by coming by on Halloween in costume and we’ll give you a free doughnut!”

In addition to the new menu items, Krispy Skreme is offering a “Saturday Scary Sharies” deal, which allows customers who order a dozen doughnuts to purchase a second dozen for just $1. Each dozen is packaged in a special edition spellbook dozen box. The deal is only good on Saturdays in October. Then on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, customers who stop by Krispy Skreme in their Halloween costume will be treated to a free doughnut.