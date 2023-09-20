Kraft Singles American Cheese Recalled

More than 83,000 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices are at the center of a new recall. Kraft Heinz said Tuesday that it's recalling the popular cheese after receiving several consumer reports choking and gagging.

The recall only affects Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product. The recalled cheese was sold in a 16 oz. individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1. . The packages also contain an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code. Only those cheeses with a "Best When Used By" date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24 are included in the recall. The recall also affects 3 lb. multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a "Best When Used By" of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.

(Photo: The Kraft Heinz Cmpany)

Kraft Heinz, which is based in Chicago and Pittsburgh, issued the recall after one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that made it possible for a thin strip of film to remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed. If the film piece is not removed it could potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard. The company said the issue was discovered after it received several consumer complaints "about finding the plastic stuck to a slice, including six complaints of consumers saying they choked or gagged in connection with the issue. No injuries or serious health issues have been reported." The company said it has since fixed "the machine that wrapped the affected slices and all other processing machines have been thoroughly inspected."

Due to the hazard the recalled Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Products pose, consumers are advised not to eat them. The products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement. In a statement, the company added, "Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards and apologizes for this inconvenience."

(Photo: The Kraft Heinz Cmpany)

The recall is one of several currently affecting consumers and comes on the heels of a recall of more than 58,000 pounds of ground beef. American Foods Group, LLC issued the recall earlier this month after a sample collected by a state public health partner tested positive for the presence of E. coli O103. While there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the ground beef products, health officials advised consumers not to eat the ground beef and to instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.