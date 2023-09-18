Ground Beef Recalled Due to Possible E. Coli

Thousands of pounds of ground beef have been recalled, due to possible E. Coli contamination. The Food and Safety Inspection department of the USDA has issued a notice regarding "American Foods Group, LLC, doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef, LCC, a Green Bay, Wis. establishment" issuing the recall. It is believed that "approximately 58,281 pounds of ground beef products" may be contaminated with E. coli.

According to the USDA, "The raw, ground beef items were produced on Aug. 14, 2023," and the following cases were identified as possibly being affected: Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19" with lot code D123226026; Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027; and approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027. "The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 18076' inside the USDA mark of inspection," they added. "These items were shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio."

The contamination concern "was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by a state public health partner tested positive for the presence of E. coli O103. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products." The USDA went on to state, "Many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 STEC, such as O103 because it is harder to identify than STEC O157:H7. People can become ill from STECs 2-8 days (average of 3-4 days) after consuming the organism."

Regarding what types of symptoms to ook for, The USDA noted, "Most people infected with STEC O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended."

The department added, "Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O103 infection. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately."

Finally, The USDA stated, "Distributors and other customers who have purchased these products for further processing should not use them or further distribute them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers."