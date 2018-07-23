Koala Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in a Fence

An accident-prone koala in South Australia had to be rescued after getting his head caught in a fence.

A curious koala in South Australia found himself in quite the predicament after his head became stuck in the fence at electricity distributor SA Power Networks Happy Valley power station last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It wasn’t a great start to the day for this curious 🐨 who got his head stuck in a fence at our Happy Valley substation. A big thank you to Fauna Rescue SA and our St Marys crew who released the Koala and took him into care for a check-up before his release back into the wild. pic.twitter.com/a6wX60AH6c — SA Power Networks (@SAPowerNetworks) July 19, 2018

The Fauna Rescue SA, a local animal rescue operation, was called after the accident-prone marsupial was discovered, and three rescuers rushed to the scene to help the koala from the industrial metal fence. Rescuers claimed that the koala seemed “very confused” but remained calm as they freed him.

“(It) looks like he’s crawled under the fence to go somewhere, as they do, and then sat up as he was under the fence and got his head caught,” Fauna Rescue SA volunteer Sally Selwood told The Advertiser. “But he didn’t have the brains to bob back down again to get out.”

The koala, who rescuers claimed “wasn’t too bright,” was taken in for a check-up and released back into the wild after being deemed healthy, however this was not the first time that the Fauna Rescue SA has encountered the little guy.

“He’s already known to us because he’s already been rescued before, he’s got a yellow ear tag. He seems to be one that likes to get into trouble,” Selwood told the Australia Broadcasting Corporation. “He’s been caught in yards with dogs before, he just seems to find himself in poor situations.”

The curious koala first encountered the Fauna Rescue SA in January 2016 after he was found “not very responsive” at the base of the tree. He spent a week at the animal rescue before being released back into the wild. Just months later, in November, he was taken back into the animal rescue’s care after he was hit by a car. After spending more time under their care, Fauna Rescue SA deemed the koala well enough to be released back into the wild, where he managed to stay out of trouble until the fence incident.