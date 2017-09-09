Kirk Cameron Says God Sent Hurricanes to Teach ‘Humility’

While many people in Florida brace for the impact of Hurricane Irma, actor Kirk Cameron has come out to say that he believes God sent the hurricanes as a way to teach “humility.”

As first shared by EW.com, Cameron let his beliefs be known in a video he posted to Facebook.

“This is a spectacular display of God’s immense power. When he puts his power on display, it’s never without reason. There’s a purpose,” Cameron said.

“And we may not always understand what that purpose is, but we know it’s not random, and we know that weather is sent to cause us to respond to God in humility, awe and repentance … Maybe share that with your kids when they ask why this is happening,” Cameron added.

The Growing Pains actor also quoted the Bible’s Old Testament, noting that it expresses that God “causes [storms] to happen for punishment, or to water his land to demonstrate his faithful love.”

“How should we look at two giant hurricanes coming back to back like this? Do we write them off as coincidence? Do we write it off as a statistical anomaly? Wow! Who would’ve thought? Is it just Mother Nature in a bad mood,” Cameron said.

Many did not agree with Cameron’s assessment, however, and they let him know in the comments of the video.

“This has nothing to do with God or ‘Mother Nature’ (who is also a myth). This is about physics, chemistry and biology – you know, science,” one commenter wrote.

“Get a grip Kirk! Our climate is changing and this is the results! Nothing biblical about it,” another said.

As Hurricane Irma prepares to hit Florida by the end of the week, a new report by the National Weather Service warns that she could leave parts of the state “uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

From a story shared by Buzzfeed, The NWS specifically warned of the dangers that Irma’s winds could bring.

“Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” the report said.

Additionally, they also warned of “numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over,” and, “widespread power and communications outages.”