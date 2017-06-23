Kindergarten Teacher Fired For Also Being An Adult Actress

A Kindergarten teacher was fired after admitting that she moonlights as a porn star. 21-year-old Nina Skye was confronted by her bosses about her gig as an adult actress and explained that she was unwilling to give up her $2,500-per-apearance X-rated job, but still wanted to teach at the school.

A post shared by Nina Skye (@realninaskye) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

“I love teaching. I love sex,” Skye said while talking to FOX. “If I can get away with doing both, then I will.”

Nina Skye has appeared in a bevy of adult films with racy titles including “Amateur Allure” and “Swallow Salon,” Daily Mail reports. The porn star does not understand why her night job should bar her from being a teacher.

“I know what I’m doing when it comes to teaching,” she said. “I’m really a good teacher.”

The other teachers and administrators at the unidentified Christian pre-school where Skye was employed said that her job as an adult actress clashed with the religious values the institution held. Skye was fired from her teaching position.

“It goes against their views of fornication, like sex before marriage and that’s what I’m doing,” she said. “They say it goes against the paper I signed, saying I wouldn’t do that. They were really trying to pull me away from staying in the industry. They just really wanted me out. They offered help and advice, but I don’t really want out.”

A post shared by Nina Skye (@realninaskye) on May 14, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

When asked why she would risk her teaching career to be involved in the porn industry, Skye said: “I guess some people are really tied by that moral code. There’s a really big stigma associated with it, and how our society views it, but that’s not how I am…I’m really open-minded. Super open-minded and not judgmental.”

In addition to her “open-mindedness,” Skye said that the money was too much to walk away from.

“It’s easy money. For my very first scene, I just did a regular boy on girl and I got paid $2,500 on the spot,” she said. “I never had that much money, ever, just handed to me in my life.”