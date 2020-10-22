Kid Rock and Golfer Jon Daly Go Maskless at Donald Trump Fundraiser Ahead of Final Debate

✖

Ahead of Thursday night’s final presidential debate, a rally was held in Nashville -- the city that will be hosting the event -- for President Donald Trump and his supporters. Spotted at the gathering were both Kid Rock and professional golfer John Daly, both of whom were seen entering the J.W. Marriott hotel without a mask despite local mandates.

A few posts on Twitter showed the two men heading in for the program. Kid Rock was seen in a video taking photos with a few fans while another photo showed Daly in front of the hotel about to head inside. Some users weren’t pleased to see the two not taking COVID-19 safety precautions. “Where is your mask? There is a facial covering mandate in Williamson County,” one person responded on Twitter, also tagging Marriott in that message. Kid Rock not wearing a mask comes after he previously expressed his support of them back in April when the coronavirus was was first beginning to make its way into the state. He tweeted out a photo of himself wearing a homemade mask, “Stay home. Stay safe. And if you must go out, wear a mask.”

Also here at ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ fundraiser: ⁦Nashville’s own ⁦@KidRock⁩ (He stopped for a photo w/ some ladies when they told him one of them has a birthday today) pic.twitter.com/8txToXSWKo — Natalie Neysa Alund (@nataliealund) October 22, 2020

Like Kid Rock, Daly also has shared his support of people wearing face masks on social media. On July 31, Daly posted a photo of himself wearing a mask with his name on it, “Back at it again and ready to play! Don’t be a Maskhole Wear [your] Mask!”

Prior to the event, the Tennessean provided some details about the event, including the invitation that attendees received. The message said that Ivanka Trump would be hosting the reception while the President would later host a roundtable discussion. The report does say that the Metro Public Health Department signed off on the gathering after reviewing its plans, despite city restrictions in place for most large gatherings.

Trump will aim to get back on track after a fiery first debate against Joe Biden. The evening will be moderated by NBC News’ Kristen Welker, who drew the ire of Trump on Thursday morning in a tweet he sent out. The debate will air across all major networks beginning at 9 p.m. ET.