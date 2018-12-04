Kid Rock’s Fans Jump to His Defense After ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Gets in Spat With Meghan McCain

Many Kid Rock fans aren’t seeing the error of his ways after Monday’s episode of The View, when Joy Behar and Meghan McCain argued about — what else? — politics.

The entire cast of The View, including McCain, whose conservative viewpoint often differs from those of the rest of the cast, defended Behar last week after Rock called her “that b—” during an interview on Fox & Friends.

Rock, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, said he apologized for using that kind of language, but not “the sentiment.” His remarks lost him the position of Grand Marshal at the Nashville Christmas Parade over the weekend.

Many of his fans seem to agree with his name calling, and used a clip from Monday’s episode of The View as an example of why he may have said so.

On the show, the ladies of The View were discussing the late President George H. W. Bush’s legacy when Behar brought up Bush’s concern for the environment.

“As a candidate he said, ‘Those who think we’re powerless to do anything about the greenhouse effect are forgetting about the White House effect,’ ” Behar said, quoting Bush’s 1988 speech. “And then he signed into law the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990, one of the most sweeping environment statutes ever.”

Behar then transitioned into a sharp-worded criticism of President Donald Trump, then started to discuss her personal politics.

“This president that we have now is trying to unravel everything that [Bush] did and Obama did,” she said. “And if I ever become a one-issue voter, it will be about pollution and the greenhouse effect…”

But McCain cut her off: “Can we focus on the president [Bush], please? I don’t want to talk about Trump when we’re in the moment of — we’re honoring a great president.”

“Excuse me, a second please,” Behar interjected. “I want to talk about the differences.”

“But I’m not interested in your one-issue voter when a president just passed,” McCain fired back.

“I don’t care what you’re interested in. I’m talking,” Behar said.

“Well, I don’t care what you’re interested in either, Joy,” McCain said before co-host Whoopi Goldberg threw the tense moment to a commercial.

“We’ll be right back,” Goldberg said.

One Twitter user used the moment to try and justify Kid Rock’s comments about Behar, retweeting the video and writing, “Proof of Kid Rock’s statement.”

Another person, who apparently was not aware that Nashville’s parade occurred without him over the weekend, tweeted, “Well Kid Rock was just proven right yesterday, can he get his spot in the parade back now?”

When the 47-year-old musician initially made his comment about Behar while on Fox & Friends, he was speaking on the divided nature of the country and said that he wishes everyone would “love everybody, except — I’d say screw that Joy Behar b—.”

Host Steve Doocy immediately apologized to viewers on behalf of the Fox & Friends hosts and the network.

Later, Rock took to Instagram to respond to the backlash. “Behar has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and when Myself, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent visited The White House last year, Behar called it ‘the saddest day in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814.’” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“Today I said ‘Screw that Joy Behar b—,’” he continued. “Mess with the bull, you get the horns. End of story. I apologized for cursing on live tv, I will not for my sentiment nor do I expect an apology from her or anyone else who has choice words for me or doesn’t like me. God Bless America.”

On Friday’s episode of The View, Behar said she would be happy to discuss their differences over a beer. “Well, all I can say is, this b— and these b—es would be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” she said.