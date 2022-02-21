KFC’s Latest Experiment is Selling Just Chicken Skins

KFC lovers who have dreamed of getting just the crispy skin can do that now, but you need a passport first. KFC locations in Singapore are bringing back Chicken Skin snacks, and this time with a new flavor. This time, KFC Singapore is offering the Chicken Skins snacks with the Goldspice flavor.

The new Goldspice Chicken Skin snacks include real chicken skin pieces tossed in the unique blend of salted egg, curry leaves, and sweet basil seasoning reports Chew Boom. KFC Singapore is also offering Original Recipe Chicken Skin, which is also hand-breaded in restaurants. An order of the chicken skin snacks is $3.70 Singapore dollars each, or about $2.75 U.S. dollars. As Mothership notes, you can also get KFC chicken with the popular Goldspice flavor.

The chicken skin snack is not new. KFC branches in Southeast Asia introduced them to fans there in summer 2019. They were seen in locations in Indonesia and Thailand at the time. In August 2021, Says reported they were finally coming to locations in Malaysia. The snack has not been introduced in the U.S. yet.

In other KFC international news, KFC lovers in Canada will have their mouths on fire soon. The KFC branch north of the border recently introduced the KFC Kentucky Scorcher sandwich, which is so hot that it comes with a free bottle of milk. Although KFC Canada called it the “Kentucky Scorcher,” the sauce that makes it so hot is derived from Carolina Reaper pepper. The sandwich includes a piece of chicken drenched in the sauce, alongside pickles, and spicy Cayenne mayonnaise in between a toasted bun.

The biggest news for KFC in the U.S. this year is the launch of meatless fried chicken across the country. KFC teamed up with Beyond Meat to develop a chicken meat substitute that takes more like whole muscle chicken instead of ground-up nuggets. You can get orders of six or 12 pieces of Beyond Fried Chicken nuggets. The six-piece order starts at $6.99.

Earlier this month, KFC introduced a weird item, but it wasn’t edible. The company teamed up with Pillow Pets, which made a giant chicken sandwich-shaped pillow. It is still available for pre-order but is much more expensive than an edible chicken sandwich. It costs $99.99 and measures three feet. KFC promoted the pillow alongside two new sandwich meal deals. The Sandwiches and Sides meal included four chicken sandwiches and two sides, while the Sandwiches and Tenders meal included four sandwiches, six Extra Crispy Tenders, two sides, four biscuits, and a half-gallon beverage bucket.

