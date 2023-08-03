Sonic Reveals $2 Milkshake Deal

If these summer temperatures are getting to be a bit too intense, Sonic has the perfect way to help you beat the heat. The fast food restaurant chain is marking the dog days of summer with an awesome deal, Sonic this week announcing its $1.99 milkshake deal.

Available through Sunday, Aug. 27, the new offer allows Sonic guests to score a small milkshake for less than $2. As part of the deal, guests can choose from one of seven flavors – Strawberry, Chocolate, Banana, Vanilla, Reese's Peanut Butter, Hot Fudge, and Caramel – all of which come with whipped topping and a maraschino cherry. The shakes are made with the brand's signature creamy soft serve ice cream and flavoring. While Sonic's Classic Shakes are normally $4.99, depending on location, under the offer, that price will be slashed to $1.99 for a limited time only.

🚨ATTENTION EVERYONE🚨 $1.99 small classic shakes ALL DAY. tell your mom, neighbor, mailman, hairdresser, basically anyone who likes sweet treats — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) August 1, 2023

Fans heading to their local Sonic Drive-In to score the deal can also grab one of the newest items on the menu: Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites. Introduced in late July, the new Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites are described as "on-the-go snacks" that "match the iconic flavor of buffalo chicken dip with a wonton-style fried exterior to deliver the ultimate crispy bite that's packed with creamy, craveable goodness." The menu item features juicy chicken, buffalo sauce, and melty cheddar cheese blended together and then stuffed and fried in a crispy, golden-brown wrapper.

"From tailgates to family celebrations, Buffalo chicken dip is always a craveable favorite. In developing the new Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites, our Culinary Innovation team took that same mouthwatering flavor and packed it into a golden-brown crispy wrapper for an unforgettable snacking experience that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime," Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC, said of the treat.

The new Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites are for a limited time at participating drive-ins nationwide. They start at $2.99 plus tax for three pieces and are also available in packs of five and seven to satisfy any appetite. The chain did not say how long the item will be on the menu. Sonic's $1.99 shake offer is available through Aug. 27. The chain donates a portion of all drink, slush and shake sales, including the $1.99 Classic Shakes, to support local public education through the brand's Limeades for Learning initiative.