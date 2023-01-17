KFC Reveals 'Black Hot Chicken'

KFC Japan brought back the Black Hot Chicken menu item to restaurants at the start of the new year. The super spicy flavored chicken has not been available in nearly three years. Although it is unclear if this will ever be offered in the U.S., customers closer to home do have their share of spicy options on the KFC menu.

The Black Hot Chicken is marinated with black pepper powder, while the batter itself includes more granulated black pepper, reports Brand Eating. One piece costs 280 yen ( about $2.14 U.S.). This is the first time the Black Hot Chicken has been available since 2020.

KFC Japan customers have seen plenty of other spicy limited menu items in the past. Last year, KFC Japan brought back Red Hot Chicken, which has been a fan-favorite since it was introduced in 2004. This chicken item features red pepper, white pepper, and habanero in the crispy batter and in the chicken meat inside. KFC Japan sold the pieces individually, or in six-piece packs. There was also a two-piece set with small fries and a medium drink; and a four-piece variety pack that included two Red Hot Chicken pieces, two boneless chicken pieces, and small fries.

In October, KFC Japan announced that part of its 40th-anniversary celebration involves rebranding its chicken sandwiches as burgers. Although KFC offers burgers in the U.S., this is the first time the Japanese company is doing so. The inaugural KFC Japan burgers lineup includes Spicy Chicken Filet Burger, Cheese Chicken Filet Burger, and Double Chicken Filey Burger. The Chicken Filet and Japanese Style Chicken Katsu Burgers are also on the menu, notes Grape.

The Lobster Fillet Burgers and Lobster Cheese Fillet Burgers also joined the menu in November, reports Grape. The Lobster Fillet Burger includes a croquette filled with creamy lobster bisque, stewed tomato sauce, and a boneless fried chicken piece, all between a bun. The Lobster Cheese Fillet Burger adds a slice of cheddar cheese to the mix.

While KFC Japan might earn more fans with these menu items, KFC Thailand found itself mired in controversy with a non-food offering. Earlier this month, KFC Thailand announced it was going to sell chicken-sentenced incense sticks that smell like the brand's fried chicken to celebrate the Chinese New Year on Jan. 22, reports Foodbeast. After the announcement was met with widespread negative criticism, it suddenly disappeared from the brand's Instagram page without a statement from the company.