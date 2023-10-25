Wendy's Is Offering Free Chicken Nuggets and Free Chicken Sandwiches for Halloween

Wendy's is giving away free chicken nuggets and chicken sandwiches from Friday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 to celebrate Halloween. The fast food chain is offering these items in buy-one-get-one-free deals "for you and your boo" this holiday, but there is another catch as well. You must order through the app or the website, not in-store.

Wendy's is giving mobile order users a different BOGO deal for every day of this extended Halloween weekend, according to a report by PEOPLE. First up, on Friday all premium sandwiches are buy-one-get-one-free, including the new loaded nacho cheeseburger. On Saturday, users will get a free crispy chicken sandwich with any purchase, and on Sunday croissant and buscuis sandwiches will be on BOGO deals. On Monday, mobile users can get any small coffee for 99 cents, and finally on Halloween they will get six-piece chicken nuggets for free with any mobile purchase.

Many fast food promotions these days come with the mobile order caveat in the hopes of driving more customers to the digital storefront. There are plenty of benefits to the company when customers use the mobile apps, including the simple fact that app users are likely to return again once they have the software installed. Thankfully, it comes with some perks for the users as well.

Wendy's app users build of rewards points for every purchase they make through the app, excluding those made with a gift card. Every dollar spent equates to 10 points, and there are other rewards at times as well. Of course, users will also have access to seasonal promotions like this one going forward.

Wendy's is still promoting its loaded nacho cheeseburger – the newest addition to its premium sandwich menu, introduced in August. the burger comes topped with tortilla stripps and roasted poblano queso, as well as spicy corn, lettuce, tomato and spicy chipotle sauce. The whole thing is couched in a unique jalapeño cheddar bun. It is available now and will be a part of this weekend's promotions at participating Wendy's.