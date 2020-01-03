KFC Brings Back Fan-Favorite $3 Famous Bowls in Time for the New Year

KFC is bringing back its $3 Famous Bowls for the new year, the restaurant chain announced this year. The bowls will once again include a full pound of food, ensuring that you will definitely not be hungry for the rest of the day after heating one. You can also add KFC‘s signature Nashville Hot sauce to make it a Spicy Bowl for not extra charge.

As KFC fans know, the bowls include mashed potatoes, sweet corn, crispy chicken and home-style gravy with cheese on top. The Spicy Bowl option adds the hot sauce as a drizzling on top of the same ingredients.

According to the KFC site, the original famous bowl has 710 calories, 82 grams of carbohydrates, 31 grams of total fat and 2450 mg of sodium. KFC fans were really excited by the idea, as the bowls usually cost $5.

The Famous Bowl is delicious and $2 cheaper than usual. @SarahHauer needs to check it out. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G1VGepkvSX — Tom Everson (@TomEverson10) January 3, 2020

“My new year’s resolution is to eat that $3 spicy famous bowl from KFC tomorrow,” one fan wrote.

$3 famous bowl sounds smack especially after this nap — dumb bitch mary (@maryanance_) January 1, 2020

“No matter how much it snows, I will make it to KFC for a $3 famous bowl tomorrow,” another tweeted.

These are delicious — Ryan (@Ryansi1) January 2, 2020

KFC first introduced the Famous Bowl in 2006 as a way to combine two sides with popcorn chicken into one menu item. In August 2019, they unveiled another bowl, adding Mac & Cheese Bowls to the line-up.

KFC has the famous bowl for $3 and it comes in spicy.. I know what I’m getting for dinner. — Jas 🤗 (@RawrImJas) December 30, 2019

This time, customers could get macaroni and cheese instead of mashed potatoes. Corn was also replaced by more cheese. As Chewboom notes, customers can also get a spicy version of the Mac & Cheese Bowl by adding the Nashville Hot sauce as well.

“Mac and Cheese has a cult-like following, and bowl food is a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon,” KFC U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky said in a statement in August. “So, it made perfect sense to call up a favorite side dish to the big leagues, in a way that only we could, with Mac and Cheese Bowls.”

