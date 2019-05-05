Kentucky Derby: Louisville Crowds Boo Trophy Presentation Following Maximum Security’s Disqualification

Louisville crowds attending the 2019 Kentucky Derby were not happy about the historic outcome of the race.

Though Triple Crown hopeful Maximum Security reached the finish line first Saturday evening, the house owned by Gary and Mary West and trained by Jason Servis was subjected to an objection.

After a 14-minute deliberation, race officials determined the previously undefeated horse was disqualified for impeding multiple other horses’ path, leading Country House to be handed the win.

The historic upset led many of the onlookers at the event to boo during the event’s trophy ceremony, with many social media users believing the decision was not fair.

One Twitter user shared a video of Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin addressing the crowds after the decision, and struggling to finish his thoughts among the boos from the audience.

“[Kentucky Derby 2019] the amount of people booing. The stewards are wrong. That is all,” one Twitter user commented.

“[Kentucky Derby 2019] the last minute change up! the booing from the crowd!! I live for the drama!!!” One viewed mused.

“I love hearing the boos in the background! Country House did not win!” Another fans commented.

With the win, Country Hose is now set to be the next Triple Crown. Only 13 horses have achieved the honor since 1875, with two achieving the honor in the past decade. However, the honor might come with controversy given Saturday’s clouded victory.

“They’re just slowly killing the sport – evident in the boos during the ceremony [Kentucky Derby 2019],” another fan commented.

“Home to “the most hospitable people on the earth” as everyone boos hahahah. They should be booing though,” Another user commented.

“Enjoying the booing at the Derby!” Another fan commented.

“Listen to them boo on [NBC],” A third fan wrote.

“The Boos raining down on the winner’s circle tell you all you need to know about this Derby fiasco. Shame on Bill Mott for campaigning for the DQ on #NBC shame on Flavien who knew he didn’t win the race,” another user commented.

The Triple Crown begins with the Kentucky Derby each year, moving to the Preakness Stakes in Maryland later in May before concluding with the Belmont Stakes in New York at the beginning of June.