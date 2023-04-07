Morning TV Host Hospitalized During Vacation in Italy

KENS 5 anchor Sarah Forgany's recent Italian vacation was capped off by a lengthy hospital stay. The San Antonio-based news anchor ended up being rushed to the emergency room in Venice earlier in March amid her trip to the European destination. Forgany, who has not shared exact details about her condition and is now back in the U.S., has been keeping fans up-to-date on social media.

Forgany first revealed her hospitalization in a March 10 Facebook post. The news anchor shared a photo with a view from her hospital room, writing, "first memory of Venice, Italy... landing in the ER for several days." The news host explained that after enduring a several-days-long hospital stay Italy, she had to "cut my vacation short & fly back to the U.S to be admitted to a hospital here." Forgany did not reveal what led to her hospitalization, but she extended her thanks to the medical professionals in Italy who cared for her, writing, "I'm Thankful for the Italian hospital & Doctors who got me through some dark days but I'm so glad I was able to return to the U.S. asap to continue my treatment here."

first memory of Venice, Italy… landing in the ER for several days. Unfortunately I had to cut my vacation short & fly... Posted by Sarah Forgany – KENS 5 on Friday, March 10, 2023

Just two days later, Forgany shared another health update. In a March 12 post, the TV personality revealed that she was still in the hospital. Forgany posted a photo from her hospital bed as she enjoyed the 2023 Oscars from her hospital room, sharing in the caption, "Hey, the Oscars are on! been years since I watched it Live but what else do you do when you're stuck in a room for days?"

Forgany's most recent update came on March 17 when she that she was finally out of the hospital. Sharing some beautiful Texas scenery, the news anchor revealed, "Out of the Hospital. Headed Home just in time for [blue bonnet]s." According to MySanAntonio, Forgany was not back in the newsroom as of Monday, May 20. It is unclear when she is set to return to the KENS 5 news desk.

Forgany began her career in television in 2002 in Houston, where she worked at KTRK ABC13 and News24Houston, according to her biography on KENS 5's website. The award-winning journalist, who has received four Associated Press awards, went on to appear as the weekend anchor/ reporter at KLFY in Lafayette, Louisiana before she joined the KENS 5 team in April 2010. Throughout her career, Forgany has covered the earthquake in Haiti, Hurricanes Gustav and Ike, and has interviewed former President Bill Clinton and Governor Bobby Jindal.