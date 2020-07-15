Kellyanne Conway Kicks Daughter off Twitter for Posting Anti-Trump Content

✖

Kellyanne Conway's teenage daughter has reportedly had her social media privileges revoked after posting some anti-Trump content. On Monday night, 15-year-old Claudia Conway told her friends and followers that her parents were "forcing" her to "delete social media." She encouraged others to "keep fighting."

Claudia posted a sarcastic message to her thousands of followers, saying: "apparently, I don't have a platform! It's fake!" She seemed to be mocking her parents for coming down hard on her after she became vocal with her more liberal-leaning opinions on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. When she said her goodbyes, she almost 118,000 followers, but at the time of this writing her inactive account has already climbed to over 127,000 followers.

my parents are forcing me to delete social media so this is my last tweet. apparently, i don’t have a platform! it’s fake! love you all so much. keep fighting. ❤️ — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 14, 2020

Claudia even got her own half-joking hashtog going, which was simply "Save Claudia Conway." Many followers chimed in to say it was "ridiculous" for her to be forced offline after she poked fun at her parents and their political affiliates. In particular, she seemed to be in trouble for a livestream last week, where she surreptitiously filmed a confrontation within the family.

In addition to the offending video, Claudia tweeted at her father — conservative Trump critic George Conway — that she was "sorry [his] marriage failed." Even before that, however, Claudia had gained a big following for posting anti-Trump and pro-Black Lives Matter content on TikTok and other apps. It was all the more subversive to many fans knowing that Claudia was a Trump administration official's daughter.

"My parents, particularly my mother, are trying to silence me by getting me to delete my social media. haha," Claudia tweeted on Friday.

Kellyanne Conway previously said that she supports her daughter's "free expression," according to a report by The New York Post. However, George Conway posted a tweet demanding that journalists stop reaching out to Claudia.

"To journalists: @kellyannepolls and I do *not* consent to any communications between you and any of our minor children, including our daughter Claudia," he wrote. "So desist. Thank you."

So far, it looks like the Conways have been true to their word, as Claudia has been absent from social media since her farewell tweet. However, her new followers include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and a number of Black Lives Matter-affiliated accounts as well.

Kellyanne Conway is one of the most controversial counselors to President Donald Trump, infamous for a few incidents, such as her coining of the phrase "alternative facts." During the president's impeachment trial, the U.S. office of Special Counsel advised that Conway be fired for "unprecedented" multiple violations of the Hatch Act of 1939. She remains in office today.