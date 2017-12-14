Keaton Jones’ Mother Says He Will Not Return to School Until January

Alleged bullying victim Keaton Jones has endured a whirlwind week of controversy, and now his mother is saying that he may not return to school until Jan.

“In an interview with ITV, Keaton’s mom Kimberly Jones said, “He has maintained the entire time, even at the highest high when everybody in the world wanted to come and have lunch with him, that he didn’t want to go back to school.”

“I’ve struggled anyway [in deciding if I should sent him back], especially being this close to Christmas break,” she then added, as reported by The Daily Mail.

“But after seeing how big it got we thought maybe we should let it die down a bit before we made any decisions so we could kind of have a reality of what life was going to be like,” Kimberly later said.

Keaton went viral earlier this week, after his family shared a video of him online talking about being bullied at school.

Many people were moved by his words and emotions and began to rally around him. However, in the days following, pictures of Keaton and his family posing with Confederate flags began to emerge, as well rumors of racism.

“It was meant to be ironic and funny and extreme. I am genuinely truly sorry. If I could take it back, I would,” Kimberly said regarding the Confederate flag photos. “I’m an adult, I know who I am. I’m obviously sorry that it has offended so many people. But the backlash to my children… The ‘truth’ that keeps coming from people who have no idea.”

“My entire family has been judged and sentenced from two pictures… I feel like anybody who wants to take the time to ask anybody who I am or even troll through some other pictures, I mean I feel like we’re not racist. I mean, people that know us, know us.” the mother-of-three added.

It was also eventually discovered that Keaton’s father, Shawn Jones, has tattoos that read “Pure Breed” and “White Pride,” and that before he went to prison in 2015 he posed for photos while displaying a reported Arayn gang sign. Kimberly does not appear to have commented on those photos at this time.