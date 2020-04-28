Kathy Griffin Drops Explicit Tweet About Donald and Ivanka Trump

✖

Kathy Griffin has once again spoken out against President Donald Trump, as well as his daughter, Ivanka Trump. The notoriously controversial comedian posted a tweet of the Trump and his daughter to Twitter, offering a brief but explicit comment about the pair.

"Get a load of these two a—holes...," Griffin tweeted. Back on March 26, she was admitted to the hospital after showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. She also tweeted from her hospital bed and used her platform to call out the president for lying about the availability of tests. As she pointed out, she was unable to get one herself due to restrictions put in place by the CDC.

Get a load of these two assholes... pic.twitter.com/K2gjmIB2oT — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 28, 2020

Both the president and his daughter were speaking Tuesday at the near-daily coronavirus briefing, which have been a consistent source of criticism due to how Trump tends to conduct himself. "When it comes to cases, we do much more than anybody else," the president claimed. "So we could go to some of these other countries, as an example, China, if you test, you're going to show many more cases. So, we're testing, we're doing more testing than any other country in the world, by far."

"So we're going to show more cases because we're doing much, much more testing," Trump continued. "Double anybody else. Somebody said if you add everybody else combined, that would be a number," he added, before assuring the number of cases would eventually go down to zero.

Along with criticism from the lack of testing available to patients, Trump had recently been dragged for comments he made on Thursday about using UV light and injecting disinfectants as a reasonable means to fight COVID-19 in patients. While there were an uptick in calls to poison control after a small number of viewers took the president's advice, he claimed on Friday that he was speaking sarcastically.

"I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters just like you, just to see what would happen," Trump claimed. "I was asking a sarcastic and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside." He also appeared to defend his position, adding that "it does kill it and it would kill it on the hands, and it would make things much better."