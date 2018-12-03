Kate Middleton and Pregnant Duchess Meghan Markle to Team up for Christmas Despite Reports of Tension

The Royal Fab Four will be together on Christmas, despite reports that there is tension between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

According to a report from PEOPLE, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, as well as their three children, will join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas in Norfolk with the Queen at Sandringham.

“They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time,” the source said, referring to last year’s Christmas, which the Fab Four spent together. “I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly stay at their nearby home of Anmer Hall with children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 7-month-old Prince Louis. It is currently not known where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be staying, though it is believed that Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, will join the holiday events.

It had been believed just days ago that William and Kate would be spending Christmas with her family in Bucklebury, with Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton, having revealed that she was prepping her house for the royal family. The occasion was going to include multiple Christmas trees, including one for each of her grandchildren’s rooms “so that they can decorate it themselves.”

News of the foursome’s reunion comes amid rumors that there is tension, and even a possible feud, between the Duchesses. The rumors started after it was announced by Kensington Palace that Harry and Markle would be moving out of the palace and into Frogmore Cottage before the birth of their first child, who is expected to arrive in spring.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” a statement from the Palace read. “The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are very grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

Following the news, a source told Cosmopolitan that there has been “tension” behind the scenes due to Markle becoming “quite opinionated” and Harry getting “very dictatorial of late,” which “hasn’t made things easy at times” for the other family members.

It was later reported that Middleton and Markle had a falling out, in which Middleton told Markle it was “unacceptable” for her to yell at palace staffers. It was also reported that Middleton had grown jealous of Markle’s high profile and had begun attempting to keep up.

Kensington Palace later addressed the rumor of the Duchesses fallout, stating that “this never happened.”