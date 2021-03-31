Kate Middleton's New Photo Includes Subtle Nod to Princess Diana

✖

A new photo of Kate Middleton has been released and it sees the Duchess offering a subtle nod to Princess Diana, her husband's late mother. In the photo taken by Matt Porteous at Anmer Hall, and published by PEOPLE, Middleton is seen donning a jacket over a white shirt with a lightly frilled collar, also known as the pie-crust collar. The outlet points out that this is reminiscent of a style that Diana was fond of and made famous in the '80s and '90s.

The new photo comes as Middleton is set to release her own book of photography. Titled Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020, the book features 100 still images that reflect what life has been like for Britain during the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine lockdown. It will also contain stories that accompany each photo, with the subjects and Middleton recounting what they and the nation have experienced over the past year.

Along with the new photo, Middleton released a statement that serves as the foreword to her book. "When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers," she wrote. "But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal."

"Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals' stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic" Middleton went on to write. "I hope that the final 100 images showcase the experiences and emotions borne during this extraordinary moment in history, pay tribute to the awe-inspiring efforts of all who have worked to protect those around them, and provide a space for us to pause and reflect upon this unparalleled period." The book is set to be released on May 7, one year from the day the project was launched.

Middleton will not be pocketing the revenue from the book, but rather, the income will be split between two organizations. The first is Mind, a mental health charity that the Duchess and her husband, Prince William, are said to have long supported. The other beneficiary will be the National Portrait Gallery.