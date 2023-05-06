Kate Middleton's Coronation Look Has Fans in Awe

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was on hand for the coronation of Charles III and Camilla, and her look for the event was beyond elegant. In a series of elaborate robes, the wife of Prince William wore a glamourous flower crown. It was also accented by special pieces, including a pair of earrings that belonged to William's mother, the late Princess Diana.

Viewers of the coronation were constantly drawn to Princess Kate whenever she was on-camera. Social media also began to widely spread various photos from professional photographers covering the coronation festivities. The images captured Kate's stunning look, which will surely be remembered by royal watchers for years to come. Continue on to see images of Princess Kate's outfit for the coronation of King Charles III.