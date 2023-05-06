Meghan Markle Skips Coronation of Charles III and Camilla

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As previously announced, Meghan Markle did not attend the coronation of Charles III and Camilla. Her husband, King Charles' son Prince Harry, was in attendance. However, he did not have an active role in the festivities. Markle opted to remain home in the U.S. with her and Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. (It's Archie's birthday coincidentally, with Markle reportedly throwing a birthday party for him.)

Markle's absence also comes after she and Harry have opened up about their experiences inside the royal family. The couple alleged racism, squabbles and more abuses from the royals, their employees and the U.K. press. Before they exited the royal structure, the pressures of being in such a situation drove Markle to contemplate suicide.

My full love to the c0ronation protester who held up the Princess Meghan signs. We see you, support you and adore you for representing us all 🤍 pic.twitter.com/mx4uRqDipS — SPARE 🙏 Harry and Meghan on Netflix 🤍 Miiiin (@meg4_strawberry) May 6, 2023

"I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was very clear and real and frightening," Markle told Oprah Winfrey in a 2019 interview.

Tensions with the royal family seem to be somewhat simmering, with Harry attending the coronation. However, the media frenzy around Harry's recent memoir, Spare, is still fresh in many's minds.

TV coverage of the coronation is still ongoing on some outlets, with more to come on Sunday, with high-profile musical performances from Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and others. Details on to watch that coverage can be found below.

