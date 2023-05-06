Prince Harry Left out of Major Coronation Moment

Prince Harry was missing from one important part of Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla on Saturday and many fans were concerned that it was some kind of sleight. The immediate members of the royal family gathered for a public appearance and photo ops on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday after the coronation was over. Prince Harry was not among them, but according to a report by Page Six this was his own choice.

King Charlles and Queen Camilla posed on the balcony with all the "working royals" on Saturday, including their heirs Prince William and Kate Middleton. Prince Harry was not there but not because he is no longer a working royal. He reportedly left the U.K. as soon as the coronation ceremony was over to get back to his own family in the U.S. The prince had just enough time to get back for his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday celebration on the same day.

Prince Harry's the only one smiling during this clusterfuck because he knows he gets to leave. pic.twitter.com/lNvVVspQgV — Alexis 🎖️MNOSL (@ArchewellBaby) May 6, 2023

Prince Harry came to the U.K. alone for the coronation while his wife stayed at home in California with 4-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet. While he smiled and cheered with the other dignitaries during the big ceremony, he did not stay long and did not participate in much of the pageantry. The 38-year-old prince has not made any further comments on his abrupt departure.

