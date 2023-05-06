Charles III Officially Crowned as King of the UK in Coronation

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

King Charles III has officially been crowned the King of the United Kingdom. The Coronation of Charles III and Camilla was held at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, with the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II ascending to the throne. Cameras were, of course, on hand for the occasion, with the moment the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the St. Edward's Crown on Charles' head shown below.

While the crowning has occurred, the coronation festivities are far from over. The royal events will continue throughout Saturday and into the rest of the week. There will be a concert celebration featuring Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and other performers on Sunday night. Monday will mark a bank holiday in the U.K. in honor of the coronation.

The Archbishop of Canterbury crowns King Charles III.



Cries of God Save The King fill Westminster Abbey.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/MjCZbE7l3T — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 6, 2023

This coronation obviously comes at a tense time for the royals due to the rift between Charles' son Harry and the rest of the family. Prince William, his wife Princess Kate and their children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) were notably in attendance at the coronation. While Prince Harry, Charles' second son with the late Princess Diana, attended the ceremony, Harry's wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, remained home in the U.S.

(Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

