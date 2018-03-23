Karen McDougal Reveals Why She Ended Alleged Affair With President Trump

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal went into detail about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump on Thursday night.

And while she didn’t hold back on the details of her numerous sexual encounters, McDougal also opened up about the emotional impact the relationship had on her, as well as why she ended it.

McDougal said she really was in love with the now-president when their affair began in 2006, but said she had to break it off due to a guilty conscience knowing he was still married to now-First Lady Melania Trump.

Those feelings came to a point when Trump gave her a tour of Trump tower, pointing out Melania’s bedroom.

“I said, ‘Aren’t you afraid to bring me here?’ He’s like, ‘They won’t say anything,’” McDougal said. She described being in the apartment as “just puts a little stab in your heart.”

“I was just feeling so guilty,” McDougal said. “It was just digging inside me.”

She claims she broke it off in April 2007. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper asked her what she would say if she was face-to-face with Melania.

“What can you say except, I’m sorry?” McDougal said. “I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me.”

The former Playmate said Trump tried to pay her off after their first sexual encounter.

“After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me,” McDougal said. “And I actually did not take that.”

“Did he actually try to hand you money?” Cooper asked.

“He did,” she said. “And I said, I just had this look, I just, I don’t even know how to describe the look on my face, it must have been so sad, because I never have been offered money like that number one, and number two, does he think I’m in this for money, and that’s why I’m here tonight?

Or is this a normal thing. I don’t know. But I looked at him and said, that’s not me, I’m not that kind of girl. And he looked at me and said oh, and he said you’re really special. And I said thank you. So I left, and I got into the car…and started crying. I was really sad. It really hurt me, but I went back.”

While the relationship only lasted 10 months, McDougal said she was supportive of Trump in his presidential campaign. She was also disgusted and shocked by the infamous Access Hollywood tape that was released during the campaign, saying that didn’t sound like the man she knew.

“I was disgusted,” she said on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday evening. “I had not seen that in him at all when our relationship was going on. I didn’t see that side of him at all.”