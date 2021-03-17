Justin Long Gets Roasted for Switching to PC From Mac, But Here's the Real Kicker

Actor Justin Long is reprising perhaps his most famous role ever, though fans have noticed an ironic twist on the casting news. Long has been hired for a new ad campaign by Intel, reminiscent of his old "I'm a Mac" commercials between 2006 and 2009. While he is now promoting PCs over Macs, his social media profile tells a different story.

"Hello, I'm a... Justin," Long says in one of his new advertisements. He stands in a blank white void as music plays reminding viewers of the old commercials, but he says: "I'm just a real person doing a real comparison between a Mac and a PC." While this nostalgia-driven commercial piqued fans' interests, many couldn't help but notice that Long was still holding an iPhone in his banner photo on Twitter. At the time of this writing, that conspicuous contradiction has not gone away.

Justin Long in an ad saying PCs are better than Macs? But here’s his Twitter banner: pic.twitter.com/gfturaKUf8 — Apple Parody (@AaplParody) March 17, 2021

Long was an established actor in TV and movies by the time the "Get a Mac" advertising campaign kicked off, yet for many fans it is the role they remember him best for. The commercials made Long the personification of an Apple computer, casting him as cool, laid back and simple. Meanwhile, they cast actor John Hodgeman as a PC, making him stuffy and bitter and difficult to work with.

To see Long back in the computer world years later strikes many fans as funny, though it has others feeling jaded. The fact that Long is still using an iPhone himself is just icing on that cake. Scroll down for a look at what people are saying about Long's new ad.