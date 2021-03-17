Justin Long Gets Roasted for Switching to PC From Mac, But Here's the Real Kicker
Actor Justin Long is reprising perhaps his most famous role ever, though fans have noticed an ironic twist on the casting news. Long has been hired for a new ad campaign by Intel, reminiscent of his old "I'm a Mac" commercials between 2006 and 2009. While he is now promoting PCs over Macs, his social media profile tells a different story.
"Hello, I'm a... Justin," Long says in one of his new advertisements. He stands in a blank white void as music plays reminding viewers of the old commercials, but he says: "I'm just a real person doing a real comparison between a Mac and a PC." While this nostalgia-driven commercial piqued fans' interests, many couldn't help but notice that Long was still holding an iPhone in his banner photo on Twitter. At the time of this writing, that conspicuous contradiction has not gone away.
Justin Long in an ad saying PCs are better than Macs?
But here’s his Twitter banner: pic.twitter.com/gfturaKUf8— Apple Parody (@AaplParody) March 17, 2021
Long was an established actor in TV and movies by the time the "Get a Mac" advertising campaign kicked off, yet for many fans it is the role they remember him best for. The commercials made Long the personification of an Apple computer, casting him as cool, laid back and simple. Meanwhile, they cast actor John Hodgeman as a PC, making him stuffy and bitter and difficult to work with.
To see Long back in the computer world years later strikes many fans as funny, though it has others feeling jaded. The fact that Long is still using an iPhone himself is just icing on that cake. Scroll down for a look at what people are saying about Long's new ad.
Switching Sides
you either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain— Richard Qi (@riccqi) March 17, 2021
First the Verizon guy and now Justin Long. These hoes ain’t loyal. pic.twitter.com/DGHqeBYvlo— Giselle (@itsgissel) March 17, 2021
Many people criticized long for "switching sides" in the cultural "war" between Mac and PC, jokingly or otherwise. Several employed this line from The Dark Knight to make their point.
Serious Actor
Justin Long didn't get captured and get his eyes ripped out of his skull just to be referred to as the "I'm a Mac" guy. https://t.co/Z5x36RCkkz— Carlo 🇵🇷 (@ThiefCGT) March 17, 2021
Justin Long didn't Dodge, Dip, Dive, Duck and.......Dodge balls and wrenches in Dodgeball to be called the "I'm a Mac" guy. https://t.co/GLZh8aAAUd— geo (@geoffeide) March 17, 2021
Others felt bad for Long now that he was returning to this role after so long. They thought his work in movies and TV deserved more praise.
Android
They ain’t paid him to talk up android.— Mark Bar (@BarQuestionMark) March 17, 2021
get a Windows phone and join the 6 users that still use them pic.twitter.com/J7JdnMQqqC— Jay (@PolarJay12) March 17, 2021
As for Long's banner photo, many users commented that the iPhone was not such a "gotcha" moment since Microsoft no longer makes its own phones to compete. The closest analog would be an Android device, which would need to come from a different advertiser.
Technical Comparisons
Problem is windows tablet mode is absolutely crap compared to an the iPad experience. For MS to get any where close in this field they need to totally rebuild the tablet software— Captain Chats (@CaptainChats) March 17, 2021
LOL, Intel to Justin Long: "just don't mention performance comparisons, showcase the sticker instead!" https://t.co/ymrdueTK5Q— Paul Crisp (@pcrispy) March 17, 2021
No shortage of viewers picked up Long's talking points in the commercial with actually, nitty-gritty comparisons between Macs and PCs, and their feelings were strong.
Money
Justin Long was in Tusk, bro grabs bags AT ANY COST and I respect the hustle— Phils (@PhilSpyderman) March 17, 2021
justin long said "RENT IS DUE!!!!!!" https://t.co/g4ovIWdN5r— Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) March 17, 2021
Many people joked that Long must be doing these commercials just for the money, though some actually respected him for that move. They even joked that it was no more embarrassing than some of the movies he's appeared in "just for the money."
'Mac Guy'
Justin Long figuring out he is still referred to as "I'm a Mac" Guy pic.twitter.com/xYomk4UNVb— Nicole (@Dontcallmen1kk1) March 17, 2021
Some imagined that Long must feel genuinely bad looking at the commentary online, and seeing how many people reverted to calling him "the 'I'm a Mac' guy."
Reversal
First it was Verizon to Sprint and now it's Apple to PC.
This is a lesson in how you can turn a competitor's successful campaigns against them. https://t.co/NW3dDhmXpa— Christina Garnett (@ThatChristinaG) March 17, 2021
Finally, many people compared Long's defection to PC to the former face of Verizon's "can you hear me now?" campaign to Sprint. They thought that this might signal a whole new strategy in advertising that would play on the same nostalgic impulses as reboots and remakes on TV and movies.