'Justice for JJ and Tylee' Sign Hung Near Fremont County Courthouse During Chad Daybell's Arraignment

Signs were seen hanging that read "Justice for JJ & Tylee" amid Chad Daybell's court appearance. Daybell, who is the husband to Lori Vallow, has been charged with desertion in the disappearance of two of her children, JJ and Tylee, who went missing last year. On Wednesday, he was charged with concealing evidence after human remains were found buried in his back yard.

No crowds except for media outside Fremont County Courthouse in Idaho for Chad Daybell’s arraignment. But the family who lives across the street hung signs on their home calling for justice for siblings JJ and Tylee Ryan, who have been missing since September @CourtTV pic.twitter.com/TAbfPMfrNg — Emanuella Grinberg (@grinsli) June 10, 2020

Daybell was taken into custody on Tuesday and faces two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence according to a criminal complaint NBC reported. He also faces up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. The complaint stated that Daybell "willfully conceal and/or did aid and abet another to willfully conceal human remains." As a result of the findings, JJ's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock confirmed that the remains found on his Idaho property was JJ's. "We were notified that law enforcement had discovered human remains on the property. This is obviously a very difficult time for our family, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we wait further news with heavy hearts."

The case of Vallow's missing children has made national news the last several months. Both of her kids have not been seen since September. Over the course of the investigation into their whereabouts, both Vallow and Daybell reportedly lied to authorities about where the kids were and were uncooperative in the investigation. During the investigation, Vallow and Daybell wed in Hawaii in November, less than two weeks after Daybell's wife Tammy died under mysterious circumstances.

As Daybell awaits his July 1 preliminary hearing, his bond has been set for $1 million. If he is able to post that bond, he is required to reside in the immediate area of Fremont County, Idaho and report to the court weekly. The case started back in July 2019 when Vallow's estranged husband, Charles Vallow was shot to death by her brother, Alex Cox, who claimed that the shooting was in self-defense. At the time of his death, the couple were in the midst of a divorce, and in court documents, Charles Vallow claimed his wife had become convinced she wa some kind of god-like figure surrounded by people who had been infected with demonic energies. Cox died in December of an apparent blood clot in his lung.