John McCain Hospitalized to Treat Side Effects of His Cancer Therapy

John McCain has been hospitalized to treat side effects related to his cancer therapy, according to a statement released by his office on Wednesday.

McCain is currently receiving treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for “normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As ever, he remains grateful to his physicians for their excellent care, and his friends and supporters for their encouragement and good wishes. Senator McCain looks forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” the statement read.

The Arizona senator, 81, revealed in July that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Days after he underwent a craniotomy to remove a blood clot above his eye, McCain was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma.

“I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by!” he tweeted on July 20.

I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 20, 2017

McCain has since completed his first round of chemotherapy treatment, People shares.

On Wednesday, McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain emotionally discussed her father on The View, and received some comforting words from former Vice President Joe Biden, whose son Beau died of glioblastoma.

“And it can happen tomorrow,” Biden said, reminding Meghan that there are often medical breakthroughs.

“There is hope, and if anybody can make it, your dad… her dad is one of my best friends,” he continued. “The thing that I found, and Beau insisted on, and your dad’s going to insist on, is you’ve got to maintain hope. You have to have hope.”

Photo Credit: Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com