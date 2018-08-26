Hollywood Reacts to Senator John McCain’s Passing

Hollywood mourns the passing of Sen. John McCain, who died at the age of 81. Many celebrities honored McCain for his unwavering patriotism and service.

McCain died Saturday, more than a year after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. On Friday, his family said he would no longer receive treatment for the disease, prompting former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to write an essay about the impact the senator had on his own political career.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I will miss Senator McCain dearly, and my thoughts are with Cindy and Senator McCain’s whole family. What I said yesterday matters even more today. Each of us must strive for his dignity, his service, his commitment to country. He showed us the way. //t.co/xwaumiDrJ0 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 26, 2018

“I believe in telling people what they mean to you before you have to say goodbye, so Senator McCain: thank you. Thank you with all of my heart for your commitment to our country, your inspiration, and your friendship,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “I will always cherish the advice and help you gave me during my campaigns and time as Governor, I will continue to steal your fantastic jokes, and when the time comes, I will mourn you deeply.”

In a statement after McCain’s death, Schwarzenegger said he will miss McCain “dearly,” and sent his thoughts to Cindy and McCain’s whole family.

“What I said yesterday matters even more today. Each of us must strive for his dignity, his service, his commitment to country. He showed us the way,” he said.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres shared a photo of McCain on her show, noting it was an honor to meet him.

“Sending love to his family on this very sad day for our country,” she wrote.

I was honored to have met John McCain. He always stood up for what he believed was right. Sending love to his family on this very sad day for our country. pic.twitter.com/SiIsXJMqvo — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 26, 2018

“God Bless, [John McCain]. Respect for this American citizen who proudly served our country for so many years,” actress Reese Witherspoon wrote.

God Bless, #JohnMcCain . Respect for this American citizen who proudly served our country for so many years. #RIP //t.co/gzJTdG5QKz — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) August 26, 2018

Whoopi Goldberg, who hosts The View with McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain, sent her condolences to his family.

“Senator John McCain passed today, all I can think about..he never stopped trying to do his best,” Goldberg wrote. “What an honor it’s been to know him. My condolences to the family he loved and adored and to his daughter & my friend Meghan McCain…from all my family, much love.”

Senator John McCain passed today, all i can think about..he never stopped trying to do his best. What an honor it’s been to know him. My condolences to the family he loved and adored and to his daughter & my friend @MeghanMcCain…from all my family, much love — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 26, 2018

Rosie Perez, a former The View co-host, sent her thoughts and prayers to McCain and his family.

😢This is so sad and yet extremely beautiful! Thank you @MeghanMcCain for sharing your love for your father who was such a great man. The nation mourns with you and your family. My deepest condolences. #RIPJohnMccain //t.co/5aSHofTTjk — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) August 26, 2018

Author Stephen King remembered the moment during the 2008 presidential campaign when McCain corrected a woman who claimed President Barack Obama was a Muslim. “That’s called manning up,” King wrote.

John McCain’s finest moment (for me) came in 2008, when a woman at a rally referred to Obama as an Arab. “No, ma’am,” McCain replied. “He’s a decent family man, a citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with.” That’s manning up. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 26, 2018

“We have lost a true American Hero today,” Melissa Joan Hart wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of McCain. “Someone who fought for our country abroad and at home in war and in peace. A man who would vote his conscience whether his party agreed or not. A man who would admit his mistakes and stand in the face of adversity and defend his fellow men and women. My heart is broken for his family and for our country. Rest In Peace and I pray that you can be a guardian angel for our leaders and help guide them in the coming months and years!”

Photo credit: Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images