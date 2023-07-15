John Deere Recall Issued

Some of John Deere's famous Gator vehicles are in need of repair. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shared word on a big recall from John Deere on June 8. The company is recalling an estimated 1,600 Gators due to a fuel cap issue. Apparently, "fuel can leak from under the fuel cap, posing a fire hazard." The models in question are John Deere XUV590E, XUV590M and XUV590M S4 Gator utility vehicles.

The John Deere Gators — which Deere & Company, of Moline, Illinois, manufactured — were sold in both the U.S. and Canada for prices between $14,500 and $17,500. We imagine John Deere's customers who put down that kind of cash won't be too pleased about this. But luckily, John Deere is contacting all known purchasers of the vehicle, conducting free inspections and making free repairs if applicable. (If customers have any sort of issues during this process, they can file a complaint with the CPSC.)

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recalled Gators can be identified by the serial numbers, which are"located on the vehicle frame to the right of the rear hitch receiver." Here are the recalled numbers:

1M0590EA+PM060098 through PM060266

1M0590ED+PM060005 through PM060027

1M0590MA+PM060654 through PM061746

1M0590MA+PM061746

1M0590MD+PM060005 through PM060017

1M0590MB+PM060225 through PM060631

1M0590ME+PM060009 through PM060015

It's also worth noting that a similar off-road vehicle was also recalled in June. Can-Am Commander Series, Defender Series, Maverick Trail and Sport Series, and Traxter Series Vehicles were recalled on June 16, per New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Hīkina Whakatutuki (MBIE). The Can-Am vehicles faced a similar issue, as they featured a "fuel hose assembly that may have internal damage which could lead to a fuel leak." Full details on that Can-Am recall can be found here.