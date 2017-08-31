The Internet Is Furious With Joel Osteen Over What He Isn’t Doing During Hurricane Harvey

UPDATE: Lakewood Church is now welcoming evacuees who have had to leave their homes due to Hurrican Harvey. Osteen’s church released a statement announcing that it would be serving as a shelter and distribution center now that the original flooding of the building has been contained.

ORIGINAL: Pastor Joel Osteen is taking serious heat for not opening the doors of his Houston megachurch to evacuees in need of shelter during Hurricane Harvey, despite the fact that thousands of people have been displaced from their homes and shelters in the city are overflowing with evacuees.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lakewood Church, which occupies the former home of the Houston Rockets, has a capacity of 17,000 but has not been opened to evacuees, a move which prompted criticism on social media.

Houston’s @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen‘s Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

The church wrote on Facebook Sunday that the building was inaccessible due to severe flooding, although social media photos appeared to suggest otherwise, according to those who shot them.

“We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need,” church spokesman and Osteen’s father-in-law Donald Iloff told CNN.

“We are prepared to shelter people once the cities and county shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives.”

The church has coordinated with the city and tweeted that it will be used as a donation center, opening at noon on Tuesday. Iloff added that at least several hundred people can be housed on the 2nd floor of the church.

Social media users have been sharing video and photos depicting the flooding surrounding the church.

I openly apologize to @JoelOsteen & @VictoriaOsteen in believeing MSM that they have not opened their buliding during #HarveyFlood pic.twitter.com/PDO3gDhA3O — Brent J Manners (@BrentJManners) August 29, 2017

On Twitter Monday, Osteen asked followers to help donate to relief efforts.

Our hearts break as we see the damage and destruction in our city. Please join us in helping Houston recover. Visit https://t.co/jXMX5VB3qS pic.twitter.com/00HtzOmeQL — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 28, 2017

The pastor has been receiving heat on social media for days, and the fact that he is now opening the church to help hasn’t done much to stem the Twitter backlash.

Joel Osteen won’t open his church that holds 16,000 to hurricane victims because it only provides shelter from taxes. #HoustonStrong — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) August 28, 2017

I don’t remember a scene in the New Testament where Jesus had to have his arm twisted before he’d help the sick & poor.#JoelOsteen #Osteen pic.twitter.com/Rae0tKTbes — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) August 29, 2017

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ABC, Getty / Taylor Hill