Joe Biden's 'We Just Did' Cap Ignites Wave of Reactions Online

It’s no secret that throughout the debate circuit and through the election, Joe Biden and Donald Trump had grown accustomed to taking jabs at one another. For the president-elect, he felt it best to take one parting shot after securing the necessary 270 electoral votes to become the 46th President of the United States. In a photo posted to social media, Biden is seen with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and what caught everyone's attention was the hat he was wearing. The navy blue cap had written in white font, “We Did It.” It didn’t take people long at all to connect the dots that it was a direct counter to Trump’s famous “Make America Great Again” red hats that first surfaced leading up to the 2016 election. The image quickly went viral across social media as everyone was sharing their thoughts on the impressively timed joke Biden was able to get across subtly. Biden and his campaign team have been quick to attack from a marketing angle, making fun of the viral fly incident involving Mike Pence during the vice-presidential debates when his website quickly sold a fly swatter in support of Biden. However, the blue “We Did It” hat seems to have taken the cake for his supporters, many of whom appreciate the cleverness and certain level of pettiness it took to pull that one off.

The photo, which shows them in front of their family library, was all over on Twitter after it was posted as users began to put two and two together. Making it even better was that the caption didn't even have to reference the hat, as the soon-to-be First Lady wrote, "He will be a President for all of our families." YALL!!!! His HAT!!! "Make America Great Again" .... "WE JUST DID." BROOOO HIS MARKETING TEAM IS 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/w4OLjKzjDQ — Marina (@oxminaox) November 8, 2020

After seeing the hats, it was no surprise what happened next. Many of his supporters wrote on Twitter that they needed to have one. Im gonna need one of those "we just did" hats — SuzzyQ (@SuzzyG147) November 10, 2020

Unfortunately, the hat is not yet available as many people scoured his website looking in its shop for the item. Perhaps he's waiting for Trump to officially concede before getting the hat in his marketplace. All I want for Christmas is a "we just did" hat. Pretty please. — Nikki Valentine (@nvalentine629) November 9, 2020

With his hat being a direct counterpunch to Trump's red hat, the side-by-side shots also flooded timelines. While Trump used his slogan as his rallying cry, Biden never once uttered "We Did It" making his hat even more of a surprise. I DIDNT EVEN REALIZE BIDEN'S HAT IS IN RESPONSE TO THE MAGA HAT LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/Rwc7WgDdo1 — Jade (@jadevvictoria) November 8, 2020

As anyone who followed the election knows, the two candidates were not shy about sounding off about one another, some of which being more personal than others. The "We Did It" hat seemed to be quite an entertaining way of firing back at Trump from the perspective of his supporters. In a day filled with some of the best shade ever thrown, I still think @JoeBiden's "We just did" hat might win. — Amy *WEAR THE MASK* (@LibGrl74) November 8, 2020

This isn't the first time, of course, that Biden has shown his petty side. As noted before, the fly swatter photo his team put out and later the item they sold had his supporters rolling over in laughter. The fact that Joe Biden had a hat made that said "We Just Did" in response to Trumps "Make America Great Again" slogan is the level of petty I strive for 😂😂😂 — sierra (@SierraYoho22) November 9, 2020