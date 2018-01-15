See Photo of Jodi Arias’ Foot Next to Travis Alexander’s Body That May Prove She’s Guilty

A single photo of what is allegedly Jodi Arias’ foot next to Travis Alexander’s body may prove that she is guilty.

In the new Investigation Discovery series Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery, investigators recount the crime, what they discovered at the scene of the crime, and what led to Jodi Arias’ arrest and guilty verdict. In the series’ first episode, investigators revealed a key piece of evidence that may prove Arias’ guilt, Intouch Weekly reports.

During the investigation of the crime scene at Travis Alexander’s home, investigators discovered a digital camera inside of a washing machine. Detectives on the case were able to recover a set of images taken on the night of Alexander’s murder, including an image showing the back of his head, the blood running down his neck indicating that the photo was taken after his murder. Jodi Arias’ foot is shown standing right next to his body.

“Whoever put that camera in the washing machine put it in there intentionally to destroy the camera,” legal analyst Beth Karas revealed during her interview in the episode. “However, the little memory card was not destroyed.”

Other images on the recovered camera showed Arias and Alexander lying naked in bed just hours before his murder. Photos taken at around 5 p.m. show Alexander in the shower. The camera also contained a series of blurry photos which investigators believe were taken either during or shortly after the 30-year-old’s death.

On June 9, 2008, Alexander’s roommates discovered his bloodied body in the shower of his bathroom. He had been stabbed 27 times, his throat had been slit, and he had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities immediately considered his ex-girlfriend, Jodi Arias, as a suspect.

Arias was found guilty of first-degree murder on May 8, 2013. She is currently serving a life term with no chance of parole.