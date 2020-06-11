JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan's Cousin Speaks out After Police Find Their Remains on Chad Daybell's Property

Joshua "JJ" Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan's cousin is mourning after remains believed to be that of the two missing children were discovered on Chad Daybell's property earlier this week. As family members came forward to announce that the bodies belonged to JJ and Tylee, who have been missing since September 2019, their cousin, Zac Cox, paid tribute on social media. Sharing a gallery of images, Cox promised that "justice will be served."

JJ and Tylee, I am so sorry for what happened to you guys. You did not deserve any of this and I am just heartbroken. I am sick. I love you both so much and it brings comfort to me during these horrible times knowing you are both back with Charles. Justice will be served. pic.twitter.com/aVzjktS0Lu — Zac Cox (@ZacCox54) June 10, 2020

As Daybell appeared in court Tuesday on two felony charges of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, his wife and Tylee and JJ's mother, Lori Vallow, remaining behind bars, a number of the children's family members broke their silence. In a statement to EastIdahoNews.com, Larry and Kay Woodcock, JJ's grandparents, said that they were "filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us." They asked that the public "respect our family's privacy while we grieve – we have only just been told of the loss of our loved ones and need time to process."

Tylee's aunt, Annie Cushing, thanked the public "for the overwhelming outpouring of love for Tylee and JJ throughout this crisis" and promised that there would "be resolution and closure in the near future." Reflecting on the months-long investigation, which she said was "sad and taxing," Cushing said that she has "been deeply touched by the heartfelt expressions of grief, kindness, and support throughout this process." She added that "hopefully, goodness and justice will win out in the end."

In a separate statement, Matt and Heather Daybell, Daybell's younger brother and his wife, said that the past nine months have "been one of the most difficult things we have ever had to go through" and said that they were "devastated" by news of "the apparent role that Chad has played in what has transpired." They asked for "patience and compassion for them [extended family] and for all of our extended family as we cope with the horrific events that have come to light."

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the human remains found on Daybell’s property, During Daybell's Tuesday court appearance, Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood said the remains were that of children. Several family members have also identified the remains as belonging to the Tylee and JJ.